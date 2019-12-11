Gonzalo Higuain made it 2-0 in stoppage time after another assist from Dybala as Juventus bounced back from its first loss of the season against Lazio on Saturday.

“We struggled a bit in the first half with the approach but we played much better in the second and deserved to win,” Higuain said. “We wanted a win after losing for the first time at the weekend.”

Leverkusen had a slim chance of qualifying but needed to beat Juventus and hope Atletico Madrid failed to defeat Lokomotiv Moscow at home in the night’s other Group D game.

Hope faded fast for Leverkusen as Joao Felix’s 17th-minute penalty put Atletico on the way to a 2-0 win. The German club finishes third in the group.

Even with little chance of going through, Leverkusen put in one of its better performances of a group stage campaign which begun with three straight defeats.

Only a last-ditch tackle from Merih Demiral stopped Leverkusen taking the lead just before halftime, the Turkish center-back timing his challenge perfectly to dispossess Kai Havertz in front of goal without conceding a penalty.

Kerem Demirbay shot just wide early on, and Moussa Diaby hit the post with a speculative curling shot from long range.

Despite his goal, it was a mixed night for Ronaldo, who couldn’t quite reach a low cross in front of an open goal in the 11th minute and shot wide 10 minutes after that.

