TURIN, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived for his first training session as a Juventus player.

Approximately 200 fans greeted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at the club’s training ground on Monday afternoon.

The Juventus team is on tour in the United States but Ronaldo is training with other players from teams that made it past the group stage at the World Cup, such as Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier this month for 112 million euros ($131.5 million). The Portugal international will likely make his debut in Juve’s first league match of the season at Chievo Verona.

