THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Strong winds caused part of a roof to collapse at Dutch top-flight team AZ Alkmaar’s ground on Saturday, a regional emergency services coordinator said in a tweet.
AZ was not playing at the time and nobody was injured.
Photos circulating on social media show that a section of the roof on one side of the AFAS Stadium fell on to seating below.
AZ plays its second Eredivisie match of the season at RKC Waalwijk Sunday.
