HARRISON, N.J. — Marc Rzatkowski scored two goals after the 71st minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Rzatkowski entered as a substitute in the 60th minute for Alejandro Romero Gamarra and made it 2-all for the Red Bulls (11-5-2) with his first MLS goal — a left-footed shot from inside the penalty arc to finish Tyler Adams’ pass in the 72nd. Rzatkowski settled Sean Davis’ pass in the 79th and sent a rocket into the upper left corner that got through despite a deflection of goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Roger Espinoza gave Sporting KC (9-5-6) a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute with a rising blast from just beyond the right side of the area.

Bradley Wright-Phillips and Johnny Russell traded goals early in the game.

NYCFC 2, CREW 0

NEW YORK — Jesus Medina scored his fourth MLS goal and Sean Johnson had five saves to help New York City FC beat Columbus.

Johnson has three consecutive shutouts, giving him a career-high and MLS-leading eight this season.

Medina chipped in from the top of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 80th minute. Jonathan Lewis intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Zack Steffen and ripped a first-timer off the left post, but the rebound went directly back to Lewis. He slipped around two defenders and rolled a cross to Medina, who casually trapped it before finishing into an open net.

New York City (12-4-4) has outscored its opponents 27-4 and is unbeaten, with one tie, in 11 home matches this season.

Columbus (8-7-6) was shutout for the fourth time in its last five games.

GALAXY 3, REVOLUTION 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Chris Pontius scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute, and 10-man Los Angeles rallied with two stoppage-time goals to beat 10-man New England.

Dave Romney made it 2-all for the Galaxy (8-7-4) with a header to finish Romain Alessandrini’s corner in the 92nd minute.

The Revolution (7-5-7) spent most of the game down a man, but took a 2-1 lead on Luis Caicedo’s goal late in the first half and held that edge until the Galaxy’s late outburst.

Diego Fagundez opened the scoring in the 28th for New England and Pontius scored his first goal in the 38th minute for LA.

Ashley Cole was shown his second yellow card in the 85th minute and was sent off for the Galaxy.

FC DALLAS 3, FIRE 1

FRISCO, Texas — Carlos Gruezo scored his second MLS goal to help FC Dallas beat Chicago.

FC Dallas (10-3-5) is unbeaten in 11 home matches this season and has won three of its last four overall.

Gruezo, a 23-year-old midfielder, side-footed a volley, off a cross from Reggie Cannon, to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Kellyn Acosta doubled the advantage in the 74th, blasting a left-footer from outside the box just inside the far post and Reto Ziegler converted from the spot to make it 3-0 in the 81st minute.

Brandt Bronico scored his first MLS goal in the 86th for Chicago (6-9-5).

ORLANDO CITY SC 2, TORONTO FC 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Schuler scored his first MLS goal since 2014 to help Orlando City snap a franchise-record nine-game losing streak.

Orlando City (7-11-1) won for the first time since beating Real Salt Lake 3-1 on May 6. Orlando City’s skid was tied for the third-longest in MLS history. The New York Red Bulls lost 12 in a row in 1999 and Real Salt Lake lost 10 straight in 2005.

Schuler, a 30-year-old defender, headed home the rebound of a long-range shot by Dom Dwyer from point-blank range in the 34th minute.

Dwyer doubled the advantage in the 48th when he blasted a left-footer from the top of the arc past the outstretched arms of a diving Alexander Bono.

Earl Edwards Jr., making his second career appearance, had three saves in his first MLS win.

Nick Hagglund scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Toronto (4-11-4).

D.C. UNITED 3, WHITECAPS 1

WASHINGTON — Paul Arriola scored two goals and D.C. United celebrated the opening of Audi Field with a win.

United (3-7-5) also showed off their summer signing by debuting Wayne Rooney, who entered as a substitute in the 58th minute. The English star assisted on Arriola’s second goal, a deep blast that made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Yamil Asad scored the stadium’s historic opener in the 27th minute with a right-footed bender from the top of the penalty arc to finish a square pass from Zoltan Stieber.

Arriola doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a two-touch finish from 10 yards out.

Alphonso Davies broke up David Ousted’s shutout a minute from the final whistle with a rocket from the right corner of the area for Vancouver (7-8-5).

DYNAMO 0, RAPIDS 0, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tim Howard made a point blank save late in the first half and Colorado held on for a scoreless draw with Houston.

Luis Gil was sprung by Tomas Martinez’s through ball but Howard made the reaction to stop Gil’s shot and keep it scoreless for the Rapids (4-11-4). Howard finished with two saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Joe Willis had three saves for his third clean sheet of the year for the Dynamo (7-6-5).

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, REAL SALT LAKE 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Ibson Barreto da Silva scored and Darwin Quintero added a goal and two assists to help Minnesota beat Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota (7-11-1) has won two of its last three after losing three straight.

Ibson rolled a cross from Quintero just inside the post to open the scoring in the 51st minute. Quintero, on the right side of the area, cut back to evade a defender and tapped it to Ibson for the side-footed finish, past a diving Nick Rimando, from near the spot.

Quintero, from the top-right corner of the box, chipped it over Rimando’s head into the far corner of the net in the 62nd and then bent a pass around defender to a charging Miguel Ibarra who tapped in the first-timer from the center of the box that made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Joao Plata scored in the 77th and 85th minutes for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

IMPACT 2, EARTHQUAKES 0

MONTREAL — Saphir Taider and Ignacio Piatti scored to lead Montreal to its fifth straight home win.

Evan Bush had two saves to earn his seventh clean sheet of the season for Montreal (9-12-0). The Impact bounced back after a 3-0 loss in New York on Wednesday with their fifth win in the past six games.

The Earthquakes (2-11-6) are now winless in their last 10 matches (0-6-4) dating back to May 12.

Taider gave Montreal the lead in the eighth minute and Piatti sealed the win with his 10th goal of the year in the 74th.

