Senegal’s Idrissa Gana Gueye scores during the African Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Benin in 30 June stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Hassan Ammar/Associated Press)

CAIRO — Senegal is the first team through to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations after beating Benin 1-0 on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half as the VAR video review system was used for the first time ever at the African Cup.

But in between the disallowed goals, Idrissa Gueye scored in the 70th minute for the winner. Gueye made a run from deep and was played in by a deft touch from Mane.

Senegal suddenly turned on the pressure in the second half at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

Mane’s header from a free kick was ruled offside soon after halftime after VAR was consulted.

The Liverpool forward also broke clear and scored straight after Gueye’s goal but was judged offside again after another review.

The referee took advice on his headset for both decisions but didn’t go to the sidelines to look at the TV screen.

Benin had defender Olivier Verdon sent off late in the match.

Senegal will play Madagascar or Tunisia in the semifinals.

