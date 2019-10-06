It was the first game in charge for Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel, a former Lyon player.
Also, Nimes drew 2-2 at Lille, while Reims won 1-0 at Rennes.
On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 4-0 win over Angers. PSG kept a two-point lead over Nantes, which beat Nice 1-0.
Angers is in third place, five points behind PSG.
