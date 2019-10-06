PARIS — Substitute Robert Beric scored late to give Saint-Etienne a 1-0 victory over Lyon and propel the team out of last place in the French league on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne jumped to 13th place, above Lyon in 14th.

Beric headed in a cross from Ryad Boudebouz to grab the winner in the 90th minute. Lyon had only 10 men on the field at the time with its captain, Léo Dubois, forced off injured after manager Sylvinho had already made three changes.