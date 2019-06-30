SANDY, Utah — Sam Johnson scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Damir Kreilach blocked Albert Rusnák’s corner back into the middle of the area, Kyle Beckerman headed it along and Johnson tapped it home for Real Salt Lake (7-8-2).

Matt Besler’s defensive miscue for Sporting (4-6-7) near midfield led to an RSL counterattack that ended with Johnson’s second goal in the 29th. Rusnák gathered the ball that Besler misplayed, led the three-on-one into the penalty area and fed it back to the middle where Kreilach and Johnson were trailing. Kreilach touched it first, teeing it up for Johnson’s strike.

