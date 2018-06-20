Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli attends a press conference on the eve of the group D match between Croatia and Argentina in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli says Lionel Messi “shouldn’t shoulder all the responsibility” for the team’s fate at the World Cup.

Messi missed a penalty in Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Iceland in the opening group match. That slip has piled the pressure on Argentina to win the second game against Croatia on Thursday. Croatia defeated Nigeria 2-0 in its opener.

Sampaoli says “when you score with the Argentina jersey, we all take credit for it. But when Argentina loses, it’s all Leo’s fault. I think that’s quite unfair treatment. It’s a lot of pressure for a single player to stand. I have to say I feel responsible for that missed penalty.”

Argentina has not won a major title since 1993. It lost the World Cup final four years ago against Germany, and subsequently lost two Copa America finals to Chile in 2015 and 2016.

