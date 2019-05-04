CHESTER, Pa. — Sergio Santos scored his first two MLS goals and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 6-1 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (6-3-2) is unbeaten in its last four games and has won six of its last eight.

Ilson Pereira, on the right side, tapped it to Jamiro Monteiro at the corner of the box who gave it right back to a charging Ilsinho for a chip-shot finish over goalkeeper Cody Cropper from point-blank range to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute.

Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott, with his back to the goal, trapped a pass from Haris Medunjanin, turned and blasted a low left-footer just inside the post from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 11th.

Edgar Castillo’s through pass led Juan Fernando Caicedo to the left corner of the 6-yard box where he side-netted a sliding right-footer just inside the far post to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Santos came on in the 64th and scored in the 69th and 74th minutes. Kacper Przybylko and David Accam added late goals.

New England (2-7-2) has four losses and just one win in its last six games. The Revolution conceded their most goals since a 6-1 loss to Orlando City on Sept. 27, 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.