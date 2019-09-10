ST. LOUIS — Josh Sargent and Tim Ream got starts in their hometown of St. Louis as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made seven lineup changes for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Uruguay.

Sargent, a 19-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, was in the stands for the previous U.S. match at Busch Stadium, a World Cup qualifier against St. Vincent and the Grenadines in November 2015.

Ream, a 31-year-old from St. Louis, captained the U.S. for just the third time following an exhibition against Ecuador on March 27 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal versus Jamaica on July 3.

Brad Guzan was in goal for the Americans for the first time since last Nov. 15 at England. Midfielder Sebastian Llletget got his first start since a Lisfranc injury in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras on March 24, 2017.

Reggie Cannon remained at right back, joined by three other holdovers from the lineup that started Friday’s 3-0 friendly loss to Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey: central defender Aaron Long. 18-year-old left back Sergiño Dest and midfielder Tyler Boyd.

Other newcomers included midfielders Christian Roldan, Jordan Morris and Jackson Yueill.

