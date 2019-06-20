FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Chelsea’s coach Maurizio Sarri attends their Europa League, first leg semifinal soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. Maurizio Sarri has on Sunday, June 16 left Chelsea after one season to return to Italy to manage Juventus. The former Napoli coach has joined Serie A champion Juventus on a three-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri. (Michael Probst, file/Associated Press)

TURIN, Italy — Maurizio Sarri says that becoming the coach of Juventus is the “crowning achievement of a long and difficult career.”

Sarri was presented Thursday after signing a three-year contract with the club that has won Serie A for the last eight seasons.

Sarri says that he left Chelsea after only one season because he “felt a need to return to Italy.”

He succeeds Massimiliano Allegri, who guided Juventus to five straight Italian titles but was unable to bring home the most desired trophy — the Champions League — despite two runner-up finishes in the top European competition.

Sarri reportedly has a massive bonus in his contract if he leads Juventus to the elusive European title.

He says, “I’ve never seen a club so determined to hire a coach and that convinced me right away.”

