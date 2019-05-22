Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on the sideline during the second half of a friendly soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Stew Milne/Associated Press)

LONDON — Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will discuss his future with the club after next week’s Europa League final against Arsenal.

Sarri led the team to third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, Sarri says he will speak to the club after next Wednesday’s final “to know if they are happy with me.”

The former Napoli coach has been linked with a return to Italy to fill the vacant job at Juventus.

Sarri says he is “very, very happy but we have to discuss the situation. It’s normal. You have to discuss things with the club.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.