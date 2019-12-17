Nübel, who was immediately sent off, was banned and fined 12,000 euros ($13,400) by the German football federation sports court on Tuesday.

Nübel apologized after the game to Gacinovic, who accepted the apology on Instagram.

“Unfortunately such collisions happen sometimes in the battle for the ball,” Gacinovic wrote.

Backup goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who came on for his Bundesliga debut against Frankfurt, is expected to fill in for the games against Wolfsburg, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

