LONDON — Senegal captain Cheikhou Kouyate has left West Ham for English Premier League rival Crystal Palace.

“I’m so happy,” the 28-year-old midfielder said on Wednesday after signing a four-year deal. “I’m very excited to start with my new teammates.

“This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge. I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.”

No transfer fee was disclosed by the clubs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.