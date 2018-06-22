Japan’s Princess Takamado gestures as she photographs during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Senegal and Japan have been part of the uprising of the underdogs at this World Cup, in the mix among the lower-ranked teams that are surprisingly taking points from the favorites.

Defying expectations, Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in its opening match to become the first team from Asia to beat one from South America in World Cup history. Senegal followed up with a 2-1 victory over No. 8-ranked Poland to become the first African team to win in the 2018 edition after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all opened with losses.

Japan and Senegal have joined the likes of Mexico, which upset Germany, and Iceland, which held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Now they’re playing each other, with the lead in Group H on offer for Sunday’s winner.

