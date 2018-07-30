FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018 file photo, Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia. Serbia’s World Cup forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle in January, signed a permanent deal with the newly-promoted English Premier League club on Mondaym, July 30. No transfer fee was disclosed but media reports have put it at 22 million pounds ($28.9 million), rising to 27 million pounds ($35.4 million) with add-ons. (Antonio Calanni, file/Associated Press)

LONDON — Serbia’s World Cup forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle in January, signed a permanent deal with the newly-promoted English Premier League club on Monday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but media reports have put it at 22 million pounds ($28.9 million), rising to 27 million pounds ($35.4 million) with add-ons.

“I’m very glad to officially become a Fulham player,” the 23-year-old Mitrovic said after signing a five-year contract. “I’m happy to the moon and back.

“I have love for the fans. They’re amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them. This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.