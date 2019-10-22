Roma has already said it “will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder.”

Vieira, who was born in Guinea Bissau and is black, plays for England’s Under-21 team.

Offensive chants have also been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique and Miralem Pjanic in Serie A this season.

The Italian soccer federation is considering employing advanced listening devices used in anti-terrorism operations to identify offending fans.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD