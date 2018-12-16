BARCELONA, Spain — Sevilla moved level on points with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid atop the Spanish league after beating Girona 2-0 at home on Sunday.

Barcelona leads on goal difference before it visits Levante later.

Second-placed Sevilla has won 10 straight home matches across all competitions, including six straight in the league. It has also won its Europa League group and is set to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey’s round of 16 next month.

“It’s fantastic. Beyond the numbers, which are excellent, I can sense that my team always wants more and has connected with our fans,” Sevilla coach Pablo Machin said. “This connection gives us a bonus and makes us super competitive.”

In a match that pitted Machin against the team he coached last season, Ever Banega and Pablo Sarabia broke down Girona’s defense with a pair of second-half goals.

Banega converted a penalty kick in the 56th minute after Andre Silva cut back in the area and was tripped by Juan Ramirez.

Sarabia led a clever move to get the second goal in the 64th. After Roque Mesa recovered possession, Sarabia played Wissam Ben Yedder wide before following him into the area where he received the ball back from Ben Yedder and fired it home.

Girona goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz had turned back shots by Sarabia and Mesa in the first half. The visitors’ best scoring chance came just before halftime when Cristian Stuani’s pointblank shot was saved by goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

BETIS IN TOUCH

Real Betis came from behind for a 3-1 win at Espanyol to go fifth at four points behind fourth-placed Real Madrid.

Giovani Lo Celso saw his penalty saved before Sergio Garcia put the hosts ahead.

But Sergio Canales set up Lo Celso to equalize just before halftime. Cristian Tello broke the deadlock with a superb free kick in the 85th, and Espanyol defender Oscar Duarte added an own-goal.

