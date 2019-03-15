Sevilla players react to losing their Europa League Round of 16 second leg soccer match between Slavia Praha and Sevilla at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

MADRID — Sevilla says it has fired coach Pablo Machin, a day after the team was eliminated from the Europa League.

Sevilla says it is letting Machin go because of “the poor results by the team in recent weeks.”

The club made the decision after Sevilla lost in the last 16 at Czech club Slavia Prague 4-3. It conceded a last-minute goal in extra time to go out 6-5 on aggregate.

Sevilla has also lost six of its last nine Spanish league matches, falling into sixth place and out of the top four spots that earn Champions League berths.

Sports director and former coach Joaquin Caparros will take over. Caparros also took over the club for the final stretch of last season after Vincenzo Montella was fired.

Sevilla visits Espanyol on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.