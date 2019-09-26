Real Sociedad’s Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates Mikel Merino and Aritz Elustondo, right, after a goal of their team during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Alaves at Reale Arena stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

MADRID — Sevilla squandered a two-goal first-half lead to lose 3-2 at Eibar on Thursday, missing a chance to move near the top of the Spanish league.

Sevilla was up 2-0 until the 66th minute, when Eibar scored with a penalty converted by Fabián Orellana. Pedro León equalized in the 77th after a blunder by Sevilla defenders and José Ángel Valdés “Cote” gave the hosts the win with a well-placed free kick in the 82nd.

It was the first win of the season for Eibar, which had entered the match second-to-last in the 20-team standings with two points from five games.

Sevilla was coming off a 1-0 home loss to Real Madrid. It could have moved within a point from Madrid’s lead, but ended up dropping to seventh place.

Lucas Ocampos and Óliver Torres scored Sevilla’s goals in the first half.

León’s equalizer came after Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik collided when going for a ball inside the area, leaving the Eibar midfielder free to score.

CELTA RALLIES

Celta Vigo salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Espanyol with a header by Santi Mina in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

The result left Espanyol in the relegation zone with five points from six matches. Celta, winless in four league games, moved to 15th place with six points.

Real Sociedad played against Alavés later Thursday.

Real Madrid took the league lead by beating promoted Osasuna 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday. Atlético Madrid won 2-0 at Mallorca, while two-time defending champion Barcelona defeated Villarreal 2-1 at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.