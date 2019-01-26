MADRID — Sevilla routed Levante 5-0 on Saturday with a spectacular second half, ending a four-match winless streak and moving closer to the top in the Spanish league.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all scored after halftime to move Sevilla back to third in the league standings.

The home win put Sevilla on 36 points, the same as fourth-placed Real Madrid, which plays at Espanyol on Sunday. Sevilla is ahead on goal difference.

Sevilla and Madrid are five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, and trail leader Barcelona by 10 points. Atletico hosts Getafe later Saturday, while Barcelona visits Girona on Sunday.

Sevilla hadn’t won in the league since December. It was coming off a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in a result that dropped the team out of the top three for the first time since October.

“We knew we couldn’t fail after losing the last couple of matches,” Vazquez said. “This victory was important to keep us near the top.”

Last year, Sevilla routed Levante 6-2 in Valencia.

After an even first half in Seville, it wasn’t long before the hosts took control of the match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 48th minute, Andre Silva added to the lead in the 60th and Vazquez scored the third in the 71st. Sarabia converted an 80th-minute penalty kick, and Promes scored off the rebound of his own penalty kick in the 90th.

Promes, a Dutchman playing his first season with Sevilla, was given the chance to take the late penalty after an outstanding second-half performance.

With his 10th league goal, Ben Yedder surpassed the nine he scored last season, and is one away from his first-season tally with Sevilla in 2016-17.

Portugal forward Silva ended a seven-match scoreless streak in the league with his ninth goal of the competition.

Sevilla was coming off a 2-0 home win against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The second leg is next week at Camp Nou Stadium.

After beating Levante, Sevilla has injury concerns over Sergi Gomez, who left the match about 10 minutes after kickoff, and Aleix Vidal, who had to be replaced early in the second half.

