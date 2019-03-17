BARCELONA, Spain — Sevilla beat Espanyol 1-0 in the first game since Joaquim Caparros returned to coaching the club, and Valladolid scored twice in stoppage time to pull off a spectacular 2-1 win at Eibar in the Spanish league on Sunday.

It was the 500th career match as manager for Caparros, who had previously coached Sevilla and several other clubs over his long career. He was promoted from sports director to interim coach on Friday after Pablo Machin was let go following the club’s elimination from the Europa League.

The win in Barcelona ended a run of 10 straight away matches in the league without a victory for sixth-placed Sevilla.

Forward Wissam Ben Yedder struck the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Mario Hermoso tripped Andre Silva near the edge of the area.

It was Ben Yedder’s 16th league goal of the season, pulling him level with Girona striker Cristhian Stuani as the league’s third leading scorer behind Barcelona pair Lionel Messi (26) and Luis Suarez (17).

At Eibar, Daniele Verde converted a penalty after 90 minutes were up to cancel out Fabian Orellana’s opener before Sergi Guardiola grabbed the late winner for Valladolid.

League leader Barcelona plays at Real Betis in Sunday’s late game.

