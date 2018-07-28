Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah (11) is fouled by midfielder Demetri Mitchell during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Xherdan Shaqiri scored on a spectacular bicycle kick in the 82nd minute, capping a three-goal second half for Liverpool in a 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Sheyi Ojo also scored for Liverpool in this International Champions Cup match at Michigan Stadium. Andreas Pereira scored for Manchester United on a free kick in the first half.

The goals by Mane and Ojo came on penalty kicks.

Shaqiri set up the goal by Sturridge that put Liverpool ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute, but the highlight was his left-footed overhead kick that made it 4-1.

