The visitors stayed unbeaten away from home in league play since Jan. 19, when they lost to Swansea when they were in the second-tier League Championship. They have played nine away games in the Premier League this season, winning three and drawing six.
Brighton stayed five points above the relegation zone after 18 of 38 games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.