West Ham had taken the lead just before halftime through Robert Snodgrass. A poor defensive header from Chris Basham allowed Andriy Yarmolenko to play Snodgrass in behind Sheffield’s defensive line.

Snodgrass also hit the woodwork in the 80th.

Both teams have 13 points from 10 games.

It was the first time Sheffield had played West Ham in the league since the 2007 season ended with a bitter feud between the two teams.

West Ham signed Argentine stars Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano on third-party ownership deals which broke Premier League rules.

After Tevez’s goals helped West Ham avoid relegation from the top tier at Sheffield’s expense, Sheffield resorted to legal action and later accepted compensation from West Ham in an out-of-court settlement.

