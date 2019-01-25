Australia’s midfielder Awer Mabil, center, runs with ball during the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Uzbekistan at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

SYDNEY — Football Federation Australia said Saturday that the sister of Socceroos forward Awer Mabil had died in a car accident in Adelaide, South Australia.

Local media said 19-year-old Bor Mabil was killed when the car she was travelling in hit a fence. The driver of the vehicle has been charged by police with dangerous driving.

The 23-year-old Awer Mabil did not play in Australia’s 1-0 loss Friday night to the United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup which eliminated the defending champions from the tournament. Mabil was not aware of his sister’s death during the match.

Awer Mabil was born in a refugee camp in Kenya but has South Sudanese and Australian citizenship.

FFA said it is “providing support to Awer, his teammates, and Socceroos staff in the United Arab Emirates.”

