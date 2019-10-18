The KFA did not share the actual letter with journalists.
North Korea in recent months has suspended virtually all cooperation with the South amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the United States, and ignored the South’s calls for discussions on coverage ahead of Tuesday’s game.
The game ended in a 0-0 draw.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD