LONDON — West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been given a one-match ban for abusive conduct toward anti-doping officials during their visit to the club’s training ground.

The Football Association says Snodgrass’ language and behavior was “abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

The Scotland international was also fined 30,000 pounds ($39,000).

The incident took place on Feb. 6.

Snodgrass’ suspension is on hold while he considers whether to appeal.

