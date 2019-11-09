Maximilian Mittelstädt put Hertha ahead in the 32nd minute but Werner equalized from the penalty spot six minutes later after Karim Rekik was penalized through VAR for handball.

Rekik deflected Marcel Sabitzer’s shot past Rune Jarstein for 2-1 just before the break.

Kevin Kampl’s 86th-minute goal for 3-1 to Leipzig was followed by Werner’s second in injury time, though there was still time for Davie Selke to score for the hosts.

It was Hertha’s first game since it announced Friday that former Germany and United States coach Jürgen Klinsmann had joined the club’s supervisory board and that investment firm Tennor had increased its holding to 49.9% for 99 million euros. Tennor, which is headed by investor Lars Windhorst, paid 125 million euros for its 37.5% stake in June.

Also Saturday, Schalke drew with Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-3 and Paderborn lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg.

Bayern Munich was hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga’s “Klassiker” later Saturday.

