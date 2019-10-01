European Leagues and FIFPro want league rules to incorporate international standards of “concussion management procedures on the field as well as return to play protocols.”
Team medical staff could get access to live broadcast footage to help identify injuries quickly.
Disciplinary measures are being considered “such as the requirement of further training and education.” Pre-season training will be offered to teams, medical staff and referees.
European Leagues say members will get more details at their annual meeting, in London on Oct. 18.
