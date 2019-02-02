BARCELONA, Spain — Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, dealing its northern Basque Country rival its first defeat since the arrival of coach Gaizka Garitano.

Garitano had kept Bilbao unbeaten through seven league games since replacing the fired Eduardo Berizzo in December.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from a solo effort in the 16th minute when the Sociedad forward won a long ball and dribbled past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin to score in an open net.

Willian Jose added the hosts’ second goal just before halftime with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Raul Garcia pulled one back for Bilbao in the 82nd when he followed up to finish off after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had blocked his penalty kick.

The result left Sociedad in seventh place and Bilbao in 12th.

FAN VIOLENCE

Getafe’s 0-0 draw at Levante was marred by 11 Getafe fans being arrested for provoking a clash with rival supporters outside the stadium in Valencia.

Getafe, which condemned the violence, rose to fifth as the small Madrid-based club continues its impressive season on the field.

