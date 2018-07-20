In this June 26, 2018 photo, South Korea’s Son Heung-min listens to reporter’s question during the press conference before the South Korea’s official training on the eve of the group F match between South Korea and Germany at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. Tottenham winger Son Heung-min could miss the start of the Premier League season after being selected by South Korea to play in the Asian Games in Indonesia. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

LONDON — South Korea forward Son Heung-min and Argentina winger Erik Lamela signed extended contracts at Tottenham on Friday.

Son agreed on a new five-year deal to 2023, and Lemala penned a four-year deal to 2022.

Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen, and has scored 47 goals in 140 appearances. He has a fine working relationship with striker Harry Kane.

Lamela came to Spurs in 2013 from Roma, and has 23 goals in 154 appearances.

He made an excellent comeback in November from a year-long hip problem, making 33 appearances and scoring twice on the final day of the English Premier League.

