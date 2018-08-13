SEATTLE — Nicolas Lodeiro’s free-kick goal in the 63rd minute was the winner as the Seattle Sounders defeated FC Dallas 2-1 on Sunday night for their franchise-tying fifth straight victory.

Seattle (9-9-5) is unbeaten in eight matches to improve to seventh place in the Western Conference. Despite the loss, Dallas (12-5-6) still leads the conference standings.

The Sounders set a club record by earning 11 corner kicks in the opening half, the 10th of which was headed into the net by Chad Marshall off a cross from Lodeiro, the Uruguayan international’s team-leading seventh assist of the season.

Dallas tied it seven minutes into the second half. Dominique Badji, who made his FCD debut having been obtained in a trade with the Colorado Rapids last month, finished off a nice combination of passes with his chest from close range.

The lead didn’t last long, with Lodeiro restoring Seattle’s advantage 11 minutes later. His free kick from the right flank looked as though it was meant to be a cross but evaded numerous bodies before curling past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez. The goal was Lodeiro’s sixth of the season, tying him with Will Bruin for most on the team, and his fifth in six games.

Dallas’ Reto Ziegler received a red card in the 91st minute, reducing the visitors to 10 men for the majority of stoppage time.

With the loss, Dallas fell to 1-9-1 all-time at CenturyLink Field, with its only victory having come in 2011.

Coach Oscar Pareja also failed to earn his 100th career MLS coaching victory. With a win, Pareja would have become the third-fastest coach in league history to reach the milestone.

