Seattle Sounders’ Chad Marshall, left, Jordan Morris, center, and Roman Torres, right, model new MLS soccer jerseys, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, during an event to unveil the Sounders’ new jersey sponsorship with Zulily, a Seattle-based online clothing retailer. Zulily also announced a jersey sponsorship with the Seattle Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have a new jersey sponsor after signing a multiyear deal with online retailer Zulily.

The partnership was announced Thursday, along with Zulily’s deal to be the jersey sponsor for the Seattle Reign of the NWSL.

The Sounders had been sponsored by Microsoft and Xbox since the club’s inaugural season in 2009 but that partnership, which covered 10 seasons, concluded at the end of the 2018 season.

Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said the new deal is larger in value than the one with Microsoft but declined to get into specifics. The deal with Zulily does not include pitch-naming rights, which was previously included in the deal with Microsoft.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

