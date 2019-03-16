BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris each had first-half goals and Seattle scored the opening three goals before holding off the Chicago Fire 4-2 on Saturday for the Sounders’ third straight victory to open the season.

Seattle (3-0-0), which has outscored its opponents 10-3 this season, is off to its best start since 2009.

Rodriguez opened the scoring in the eighth minute by tapping home Morris’s cross inside the 6-yard box. Morris scored seven minutes later on a breakaway by finishing Nicolas Lodeiro’s pass behind the Chicago defense. Lodeiro added a goal in the 49th with a penalty kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had a big first half, getting a hand on Nemanja Nikolic’s breakaway shot in the 25th and diving to his left to deny Przemyslaw Frankowski’s curling attempt from distance in the 41st.

Chicago (0-2-1) scored in the 56th when Raheem Edwards headed home a pass from CJ Sapong, who was held scoreless for the first time this season. Fabian Herbers added a goal in the 84th, but Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz sealed it two minutes later by scoring in his eighth consecutive MLS match.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.