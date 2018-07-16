SEOUL, South Korea — Tottenham winger Son Heung-min could miss the start of the Premier League season after being selected by South Korea to play in the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Son has been included as one of three overage players in the 20-man squad for the Under-23 tournament that runs from Aug. 14-Sept. 1. The Premier League kicks off on Aug. 11.

However, the Asian Games is not an official FIFA tournament and Tottenham can choose not to release the player. But if Son helps his country win the gold medal, he would be exempt from a 21-month long military service period that he is likely to have to start in 2020.

South Korea’s U23 coach Kim Hak-bom said at a news conference on Monday: “We first want to thank all these clubs for releasing their players. However, we haven’t reached agreements on their release dates, so the Korea Football Association is looking for ways to confirm the dates.”

