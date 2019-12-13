Inter-Korean relations improved greatly last year when North Korea entered talks with the United States over the fate of its nuclear arsenal. But Korean ties have soured since the failed second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February.

The KFA initially planned to proceed with a sole bid but decided against it, citing new rules for organizing committees that run counter to local laws.

The KFA said new guidelines, starting from the 2023 tournament, would have given FIFA more control over the local organizing committees and a majority of votes on key decisions.

Discussions with FIFA to try to find a comprise failed to reach an agreement, the KFA said, and subsequently the South Korean government could not approve the bid.

South Korea co-hosted the 2002 men’s World Cup with Japan and made an unprecedented run to the semifinals.

Asia is a strong contender to host the 2023 tournament. Japan is in the bidding, and Australia has entered a joint bid with New Zealand.

