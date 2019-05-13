Southampton’s Nathan Redmond, left, celebrates scoring the first goal with team mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Sunday May 12, 2019 (Adam Davy/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Premier League club Southampton says it has signed a Chinese company which has yet to launch as its new shirt sponsor.

Southampton says in a statement that LD Sports is a “sports content, marketing and entertainment platform, which is launching this summer for the Chinese market.”

The value of the three-year deal was not disclosed.

Southampton has had a majority shareholder from China, real estate developer Jisheng Gao, since August 2017.

Gao Jisheng and his daughter, Nelly Gao, paid 210 million pounds (then $272 million) for an 80 percent stake.

Southampton says the new sponsor deal shows its “growing presence and reputation” in China.

