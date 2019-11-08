MADRID — Spain coach Robert Moreno called up 21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for the first time on Friday for a pair of European Championship qualifying matches.

Olmo came up through Barcelona’s training academy before joining the Croatian club. He helped Spain win this year’s under-21 European Championship.

Olmo has also scored three goals for Dinamo in qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League, where he has added one more. Dinamo has one win, two draws and a loss in Group C.