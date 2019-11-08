Spain has already qualified for Euro 2020. It will host Malta in Cádiz on Nov. 15 and Romania in Madrid three days later.
Moreno also recalled strikers Álvaro Morata and Paco Alcacer, both of whom missed the last squad for games against Norway and Sweden.
Spain:
Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau López (Roma)
Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), José Gaya (Valencia), Raúl Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao)
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernández (Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern Munich), Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb), Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund)
