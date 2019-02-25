Kosovars wave national flags as they wait to watch a military parade, during celebrations to mark the 11th anniversary of independence in Pristina, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Thousands of civilians filled downtown Pristina Sunday decorated with national and U.S. flags while infantry troops with light weaponry of the Kosovo Security Forces, now transformed into a regular army, paraded as a “professional, multiethnic army serving the youngest country in the world,” as President Hashim Thaci said. (Visar Kryeziu/Associated Press)

NYON, Switzerland — Spain’s refusal to respect the flag and anthem of Kosovo has forced UEFA to move qualifying games in the Under-17 European Championship.

UEFA says the four-team group will no longer be played in Benidorm and Alcoy next month because “the national symbols (flag and anthem) of Kosovo are not recognized/authorized” in Spain.

UEFA says the games, also involving Greece and Ukraine, will “most probably” be moved to Switzerland.

Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 is still not formally recognized by some European countries which have their own issues with separatist regions.

Spain’s latest hostility to Kosovo follows government promises in November to the International Olympic Committee to respect athlete rights.

The IOC intervened after Kosovo symbols were prohibited at the karate world championships in Madrid.

