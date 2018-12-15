MADRID — Facing the threat of possible extinction, Spanish second-tier team Reus is paying money owed to its players.

Reus has until next week to give its squad back pay for the last three months, or be forced to dissolve.

Reus said on Saturday “the corresponding payments are being made to the players.” According to the club, this “guarantees that CF Reus will remain” in Spain’s second tier.

The squad has only 16 professional players, and 12 of them went three months without payment this week, allowing them to legally request the end of their contracts. Among the players affected is young United States defender Shaq Moore, who is playing with the team on a loan from Levante.

Founded in 1909, Reus is based in a town of the same name around 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Barcelona.

Reus, which is 20th out of 22 teams, hosts Cordoba later on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://anews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.