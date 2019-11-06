Players had announced the strike last month after failing to reach a deal with clubs over wages and working hours in the latest fight by female athletes worldwide for greater equality with men.
Federation president Luis Rubiales said Wednesday the minimum wage will be guaranteed to 18 players in each team.
Spain has 16 first-division women’s clubs, but only a few are fully professional.
The strike was scheduled to begin this month.
