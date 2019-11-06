MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation is offering 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) to help pay for the salaries of female players and avoid a strike.

The federation says the money will allow players in Spain to earn a minimum wage of at least 16,000 euros ($17,800) per year. The amount would be increased to at least 18,000 euros ($19,900) after the current television contracts with clubs are finalized.