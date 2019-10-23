The new date was proposed by the clubs, but the league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, because it would better suit television rights holders.

The “clásicos” are the biggest games of the year in Spain and are among the most watched matches in the world. The league usually promotes one of them to the Asian market and the other to the American market.

The league says it is studying what actions it can take to keep the match from being played on Dec. 18.

___

