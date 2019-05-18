Philadelphia Union’s Brenden Aaronson, center, slips between Seattle Sounders’ Kim Kee-Hee, left, and Nicolas Lodeiro with the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Chester, Pa. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

CHESTER, Pa. — Stefan Frei had six saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Seattle Sounders played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Frei pushed Brenden Aaronson’s shot to safety in the 18th minute and corralled the rebound of a low knuckler in the 53rd for the Sounders (7-1-5).

Andre Blake needed one save to register his second clean sheet of the year for the Union (7-3-3).

Both teams had winning streaks snapped by the result. Philadelphia had won three straight and Seattle was winners of its last two.

