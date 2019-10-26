Two minutes after coming off the bench, Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the lead with his fifth goal in his last five games.

Everton looked close to earning its first away league win since March but let Brighton back into the contest when Michael Keane fouled Aaron Connolly in the penalty area. After a video review, Neal Maupay scored the penalty for Brighton in the 80th.

Brighton claimed the three points when Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Everton could also be without Brazilian winger Bernard for upcoming games after he slipped and hurt his knee.

