The 26-year-old Kerr is joining Chelsea on a 2 1/2-year contract and is set to start playing in the second half of the WSL season from January.
Kerr says “the WSL is the best league in Europe.”
With Kerr completing her transfer, the English Football Association secured a deal to sell WSL rights to Australian broadcaster Optus Sport.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD