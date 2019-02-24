LEICESTER, England — Leicester has fired manager Claude Puel after losing six of his last seven games.

The latest was a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday that left Leicester eight points above the Premier League relegation zone in 12th place.

Puel had to guide Leicester through grief when owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died after his helicopter crashed leaving the stadium after a game in October.

Hired in 2017 to replace Craig Shakespeare, Puel was Leicester’s second manager since Claudio Ranieri improbably won the Premier League in 2016 after defying 5,000-1 odds.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



Leicester City manager Claude Puel gestures on the touchline during the match against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester,England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.