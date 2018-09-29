Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga dives but fails to stop a shot by Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge who scores 1-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — Daniel Sturridge scored after three minutes on the pitch to prevent Liverpool falling to its first loss of the English Premier League, recovering a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

The substitute striker sent a shot from outside of the penalty area swerving into the top right of the net in the 89th minute to cancel out Eden Hazard’s second goal against Liverpool inside 70 hours.

Hazard’s strike on Wednesday sent Liverpool out of the League Cup, and the latest ensured Liverpool’s 100 percent start was halted, even if Chelsea couldn’t collect three points.

Hazard’s seventh goal in eight games in the league and cup came after 25 minutes in a move he started inside his own half.

After flicking the ball to Mateo Kovacic, the ball was held up by the midfielder as Hazard ran through unchecked to receive it back before striking low past goalkeeper Alisson.

But Sturridge ensured Liverpool, like Chelsea and champion Manchester City, remain unbeaten after seven games.

