HARNOSAND, Sweden — A Swedish court has sentenced the man regarded as the mastermind behind the rise of Swedish soccer team Ostersund to three years in prison for serious financial crimes.

The Angermanland Court said on Tuesday that Daniel Kindberg was guilty of funneling millions of kronor in taxpayer money into the club in a scheme that involved two other men and three companies, one being the Ostersund municipality’s housing corporation for which Kindberg was chief executive.