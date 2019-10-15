In a three-way fight for two qualifying places, Switzerland remains in third place, one point behind Ireland and Denmark. However, Switzerland and Denmark both have two games left to play next month — including against last-place minnow Gibraltar — while Ireland has only a must-win home clash with the Danes.

Ireland will be without suspended captain Seamus Coleman who was shown a second yellow card Tuesday for conceding a penalty for handball.

Switzerland’s 77th-minute spot-kick by Ricardo Rodriguez was saved by Darren Randolph, diving to his left to push the ball against the post.

Ireland struggled to create chances, showing why it is the lowest-scoring team of those currently occupying a qualifying place in the 10 groups.

Only in first-half stoppage time did Ireland first piece together a series of neat passes in attack. The shooting chance created for James Collins then lacked power to test Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Ireland must add to its tally of just six goals in seven games at home to Denmark on Nov. 18. Three days earlier, Denmark hosts last-place Gibraltar which fell to a sixth straight loss Tuesday, 3-2 against Georgia.

Switzerland plays Gibraltar away on Nov. 18, and will also be favored to first beat Georgia at home.

Whichever team finishes third in Group D will get another chance to advance to Euro 2020 in the playoffs in March.

